Rane should resign, says Sena MP

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut on Tuesday demanded that BJP leader Narayan Rane should show some respect for the Constitution and step down as Union minister after being arrested.Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon over his remark that he would have slapped Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latters ignorance of the year of Indias independence.Speaking to reporters here, Raut said, If there is any shame left in Rane, he should submit resignation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:23 IST
Shiv Sena's party logo Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut on Tuesday demanded that BJP leader Narayan Rane should ''show some respect for the Constitution'' and step down as Union minister after being arrested.

Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon over his remark that he would have slapped Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said, "If there is any shame left in Rane, he should submit resignation. He should show some respect for the Constitution. What he said was despicable and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has ignored him, but he will have to face action for the words he uttered." Raut also claimed that the support for Rane's Jan Ashirwad Yatra -- during which he made the statement -- had been orchestrated. ''But that support went to his head and he became uncontrolled. Rane was making controversial comments chiefly because of it," he said.

Meanwhile, advocate Aniket Nikam, Rane's lawyer, told a news channel that IPC sections invoked against him carry a maximum punishment of seven years and he should not have been arrested without issuing a summons and recording his statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

