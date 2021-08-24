Japan PM plans not to dissolve parliament before party leadership vote -media

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is not planning to dissolve the lower house of parliament, a key step for calling a snap election, before the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election that needs to be held by the end of September, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday.

There has been speculation that he aimed to call a general election first, win a majority of seats, and use the victory to help himself win another term as party leader, a post that ensures he would remain as prime minister.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)