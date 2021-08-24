Four Punjab ministers, PPCC gen secy to meet Cong high command over unfulfilled poll promises

Four Punjab ministers and the PPCC general secretary have decided to meet the Congress high command over the unfulfilled promises made during the 2017 polls, saying these issues are ''not being resolved under the leadership of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh''.

The development, which is expected to deepen the crisis in the Punjab Congress, is seen as an open revolt against Amarinder Singh.

Several party legislators and ministers assembled here on Tuesday and expressed concern over the unfulfilled promises, including delay in justice in cases of desecration of a religious text, catching the big fish involved in drug rackets and scrapping power purchase agreements.

After the meeting, Punjab Cabinet Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said many MLAs were worried about the unfulfilled promises made by the Congress before the 2017 assembly polls.

''A lot of promises have been fulfilled but those promises (the implementation of) which lead to friction with the opposition remain unfulfilled,” Channi said.

''Our issues are not getting resolved. We no longer believe that these issues will be addressed,'' said Channi, who was accompanied by ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

He said they will seek time from the party high command for a meeting to discuss these issues.

''Today, the situation is such that our issues are not being resolved with the chief minister (Amarinder Singh) and that is why we are going to meet the party high command,” said Channi.

He said apart from him, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and PPCC general secretary Pargat Singh Channi will meet the party high command.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)