Left Menu

Chad's former President Habre, convicted of war crimes, dies in Senegal

Chad's former President Hissene Habre, an ally of the West during the Cold War who was later jailed for war crimes and crimes against humanity, died on Tuesday in Senegal aged 79, the spokesperson at the Senegalese Justice Ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:44 IST
Chad's former President Habre, convicted of war crimes, dies in Senegal

Chad's former President Hissene Habre, an ally of the West during the Cold War who was later jailed for war crimes and crimes against humanity, died on Tuesday in Senegal aged 79, the spokesperson at the Senegalese Justice Ministry said. Habre ruled Chad from 1982 to 1990 after deposing his predecessor Goukouni Oueddeiduring. Thousands were killed, tortured and raped during his presidency, which ended when he was ousted in 1990.

He fell ill in jail about a week ago and was taken to a clinic in the capital Dakar before being moved to the Hospital Principal, where he died on Tuesday. The cause of death was not yet clear. After a landmark trial in 2016 in Senegal, where he fled after being run from office, Habre was sentenced to life in prison for rape and ordering the killing and torture of thousands of political opponents.

"Hissene Habre will go down in history as one of the world’s most pitiless dictators, a man who slaughtered his own people, burned down entire villages, sent women to serve as sexual slaves for his troops and built clandestine dungeons to inflict medieval torture on his enemies," said Reed Brody of the International Commission of Jurists, who has worked with Habre's victims since 1999. (Reporting By Diadie Ba Writing by Edward McAllister and Hereward Holland Editing by Edmund Blair and Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021