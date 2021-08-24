Left Menu

German SPD ahead of conservatives a month before election - poll

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-08-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 17:41 IST
  Germany
  • Germany

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have pulled ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives for the first time in 15 years, according to an opinion poll published on Tuesday, just a month before the country's federal election.

The SPD is up 2 percentage points compared to a week ago on 23%, while Merkel's conservatives slipped a point to 22% and the Greens are down a point at 18%, according to the Forsa poll for RTL/NTV conducted on Aug. 17-23 among 1,532 people.

