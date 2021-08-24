Maha: Sena workers stage protests, clash with BJP over Rane's remarks against Uddhav

Union minister Narayan Rane's remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray set off protests in Mumbai and several other cities which included pelting of stones and vandalizing offices of BJP in some areas by Shiv Sena cadres. In Mumbai, activists of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Sena, and the BJP clashed with each other near Rane's residence on the Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West). Stones were pelted from both sides, following which police used cane-charge to disperse the agitators, an official said, adding heavy police security was deployed outside Rane's residence.

The Santacruz police registered an FIR against over 50 workers of the Yuva Sena as well as some BJP workers after the clash for violating COVID-19 norms under the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the CrPc, an official said. Police are analyzing CCTV footage and videos being circulated on social media. Video clips aired on news channels may be used as evidence later against the activists involved in the clash, he said.

Advertisement

Rane, who was recently inducted into the Union cabinet, had sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

He was arrested on Tuesday for his controversial remarks. According to police, supporters of Sena and BJP also clashed at Chiplun in the coastal Ratnagiri district.

Stones were hurled at the BJP's office in Nashik city in north Maharashtra. Sena office-bearers held demonstrations against BJP in Shalimar Chowk. Following the stone-pelting at the BJP office, BJP activists tried to attack the agitators at the Sena office, leading to a clash between activists of the two parties. Police beefed up security in the Shalimar area.

Activists of Sena and Yuva Sena also staged demonstrations in Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Palghar neighboring Mumbai, and also in Pune, Nagpur, and Amravati. In Pune's Deccan Gymkhana area, Sena workers slapped posters of Rane with footwear. Yuva Sena workers staged a demonstration in Hadapsar.

A stone was hurled at a mall located on JM Road in Pune, a police official said.

In Amravati city in east Maharashtra, Sena workers vandalized the BJP office located in the Rajapeth area and also set various posters installed in front of the office on fire in protest against Rane's remarks.

No BJP office-bearer or party worker was present in the office at the time of the incident.

Sena activists poured petrol, brought by them in bottles, on the posters installed outside the office and set them afire around noon. They also hurled stones at the office.

''If BJP leaders don't watch their tongue, we will beat them up. We won't tolerate any indecent criticism of our leader Uddhav Thackeray any more. We damaged the BJP office today and set it on fire, but tomorrow we will beat BJP leaders if they don't mend their ways,'' Amravati Shiv Sena chief Parag Gudadhe told reporters.

A complaint was lodged with the local police in connection with the incident, an official said, adding nobody is arrested so far.

Agitations were also staged by workers of Sena and Yuva Sena in various areas in Nagpur city.

A demonstration was held by Yuva Sena activists at Gandhi Gate in the Mahal area where they raised slogans against Rane.

Sena workers also submitted a representation at the Jaripatka police station. In Thane city, hundreds of Shiv Sainiks lead by Mayor Naresh Mhaske rushed to the Naupada police station to complain about Rane.

In Kalyan, Dombivili, and Navi Mumbai under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sena workers, including several women, slapped Rane's posters with footwear and raised slogans. In Vasai in the Palghar district, several Sena activists gathered on main roads and kicked the posters of the Union minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)