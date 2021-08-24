Left Menu

Japan LDP executive Nikai says he backs PM Suga for party chief

There has been speculation that Suga aimed to first call a general election, win a majority of seats, then use the victory to help him win another term as party leader. But Kyodo news agency, citing unnamed sources, said he was not planning to dissolve the lower house of parliament, a key step for calling a snap election, before the party leadership vote.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 18:26 IST
Japan LDP executive Nikai says he backs PM Suga for party chief
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

An influential member of Japan's ruling party said on Tuesday he still backed the reappointment of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as party leader, a position that ensures he would remain prime minister.

Suga has said he would run in the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race for another term as head of the party, though a former foreign minister, Fumio Kishida, is likely to challenge him in the vote, which is expected next month, the Sankei newspaper reported. "I haven't changed my stance of supporting the prime minister's re-appointment," Toshihiro Nikai, a party veteran who leads a major faction in it, told a news conference, referring to the top party post.

Nikai, who said he planned to meet Suga on Wednesday to discuss "the future of the party and the country", is considered one of the party's most powerful lawmakers. He played a major role in Suga's victory in the last LDP leadership race last year, which led to him succeeding Shinzo Abe as prime minister in September.

Suga's administration has seen its support plunge over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to calls within the party for it to pick a new face as leader ahead of a general election that must be held by October. There has been speculation that Suga aimed to first call a general election, win a majority of seats, then use the victory to help him win another term as party leader.

But Kyodo news agency, citing unnamed sources, said he was not planning to dissolve the lower house of parliament, a key step for calling a snap election, before the party leadership vote. Asked if dissolving parliament's lower chamber is possible under the COVID-19 state of emergency, Suga said: "I think it's legally possible but I've been saying all along top priority is on the coronavirus response."

Tokyo and 12 other prefectures are now under the state of emergency and the government is set to expand it to eight more prefectures, including the northern island of Hokkaido, public broadcaster NHK said, as infections show no sign of slowing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021