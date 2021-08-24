US Domestic News Roundup: Facing divisions, U.S. House Democrats postpone vote on $3.5 trln Biden plan; Hawaii governor urges visitors to stay away amid COVID surge and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Facing divisions, U.S. House Democrats postpone vote on $3.5 trln Biden plan

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives early Tuesday postponed a vote to advance President Joe Biden's ambitious plan to expand social programs, as liberals and centrists remained at odds over which parts of his agenda should get priority. Democrats had planned a vote to pass the $3.5 trillion budget plan for Monday evening, but canceled it after hours of closed-door talks failed to overcome internal party divisions.

Hawaii governor urges visitors to stay away amid COVID surge

Hawaii Governor David Ige urged residents and visitors to restrict travel to the U.S. state to essential business activities amid a surge in cases of COVID-19 in the islands. The governor highlighted the restrictions on restaurant capacities and limited access to rental cars and said that those who choose to visit the islands will not be able to enjoy a typical Hawaii holiday.

Fauci says he expects more COVID vaccine approvals in the coming weeks

Further full U.S. approvals for COVID-19 vaccines could come within weeks, with separate approval for children under 12 as soon as mid-autumn, the nation's top infectious disease official said on Tuesday, one day after Pfizer-BioNTech won wider FDA approval for its shot. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical officer and the head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told MSNBC he expects Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to secure full Food and Drug Administration approval relatively soon, possibly within several weeks to one month.

First woman AFL-CIO president hopes her historic election inspires other women

The first woman to lead the biggest U.S. labor federation wants even more women as decision-makers in a labor movement that is becoming less male and less white. "When you see women in key positions of leadership, it emboldens women to continue to aspire to more," Liz Shuler said in an interview hours after the AFL-CIO's governing Executive Council elected her as president on Friday.

Texas power demand to hit a record high during Tuesday heat

The Texas power grid operator forecast demand would reach a record high on Tuesday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape another heatwave. The grid, however, also forecast power use would reach that level on Monday, only to pull back that outlook as cooler weather reduced the peaks.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy to join executives at White House cybersecurity meeting -source

Amazon Inc Chief Executive Andy Jassy will join tech executives at a White House meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss efforts by private companies to improve cybersecurity, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The source asked not to be identified as the information was not public.

Exclusive: Limited Chinese cooperation hindering U.S. fentanyl fight -congress report

Weak cooperation between U.S. and Chinese authorities is hindering efforts to curb increasingly sophisticated forms of fentanyl trafficking, according to a U.S. congressional advisory report reviewed by Reuters. The report by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, due to be published on Tuesday, said U.S. authorities have found that cooperation with Chinese counterparts "remains limited on the ground".

R. Kelly accuser tells of singer's violence, control

A former girlfriend of R. Kelly on Monday told jurors at his sex abuse trial that she suffered through a five-year relationship with the R&B singer marked by frequent violence and control of her every move. Testifying for the prosecution, the woman is known as Jane Doe No. 5 in Kelly's indictment said the singer regularly checked her cellphone to make sure she did not gossip to friends about their relationship, which began in 2015 when she was 17.

With holidays around the corner, Walmart starts last-mile delivery service

Walmart on Tuesday launched a delivery service for other merchants throughout the United States, an announcement that comes as goods sellers scramble to secure deliveries ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season. Walmart has this year been trialing its first company-branded "last-mile" delivery vans, taking a page out of Amazon's playbook as pandemic-led e-commerce demand pressures United Parcel Service, FedEx, and the U.S. Postal Service.

Tennessee flooding was more destructive than first estimated

The weekend flooding in Tennessee that killed at least 21 people was more destructive than originally estimated, with about 120 homes washed off foundations, destroyed or simply "gone," officials said Tuesday. The scope of the damage came into sharper focus in hardest-hit Humphreys County, as rescue teams continue to search house-to-house with trained dogs for dozens believed still missing.

