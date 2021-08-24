Congress a non-performing asset: BJP

Hitting back at the Congress over its criticism of the government's monetisation plan, senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday that the opposition party is a ''non-performing asset'' which has no value.

Speaking to reporters here, Naqvi took a swipe at the Congress, calling it a ''depressed defaulter dynasty'' and a ''champion of confusion and contradiction''.

While the Modi government and the BJP are engaged in the ''construction of the country”, the Congress is involved in the ''destruction of the country'', he alleged.

All that can be said on the condition of the Congress is ''good luck and get well soon'', he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the government's move to monetise its assets across key sectors and alleged that the privatisation plan was aimed at creating monopolies in key sectors which will kill jobs.

