Left Menu

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday. Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 19:37 IST
CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.

Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity. The Biden administration has been evacuating U.S. citizens and other allies amid chaos at Kabul airport ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline to pull out of Afghanistan.

The Washington Post, citing U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, first reported the meeting. The White House and a CIA representative declined to comment. A Taliban spokesman said he was not aware if Baradar met the CIA chief.

Biden last week said U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past his Aug. 31 deadline in order to evacuate Americans. However, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday the group had not agreed to extend the deadline for evacuation and they wanted all foreign evacuations to be completed by Aug. 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021