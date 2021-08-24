Left Menu

Rane acting as per his `Sanskar': Sharad Pawar

Union minister Narayan Rane was acting according to his Sanskar, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said here on Tuesday. Rane was arrested earlier in the day over his statement that he would have slapped Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly not knowing Indias year of independence.I do not want to get into this matter.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 19:51 IST
Rane acting as per his `Sanskar': Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Narayan Rane was acting according to his ''Sanskar'', Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said here on Tuesday. Rane was arrested earlier in the day over his statement that he would have slapped Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly not knowing India's year of independence.

“I do not want to get into this matter. He is acting as per his Sanskar (values imbibed during formative years),'' Pawar told reporters when asked for his reaction.

“I do not give any importance to the issue,” said the NCP chief, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena and Congress.

Incidentally, Rane had started his political career with the Sena before falling out with the Thackerays and joining the Congress. He later switched allegiance to the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021