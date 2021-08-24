Left Menu

Evolve code of conduct for Parliament members, V-P tells political parties

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday suggested to political parties to evolve a code of conduct for their Parliament members.

In an informal chat with reporters here, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said he was upset and sad by the unruly scenes witnessed in the Upper House in the last session. There were ugly scenes in the Rajya Sabha on August 10 as opposition MPs climbed on the officials' table, waved black cloth and threw files when the House began a discussion on the farmers' protest against new reform laws.

''I think personally political parties must evolve a code of conduct for their members'', Naidu said, adding it should be made public and filed as an ''affidavit'' before the people.

This would give an opportunity for people to analyse the performance of members in Parliament on whether they are adhering to such a code, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

