Left Menu

CAG report on 'corruption' in 2019 Kumbh Mela unmasked BJP-led UP govt: Cong

Of these, two registration numbers were of motorcycles, one each of moped and car, he said.Singh said the CAG report also pointed out that Rs 105 crore was approved for tins, tents, pandals and barricading work, but the expenditure incurred for the same touched Rs 143.13 crore.As many as 10 drone cameras at a cost of Rs 32.50 lakh were not brought in use.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:27 IST
CAG report on 'corruption' in 2019 Kumbh Mela unmasked BJP-led UP govt: Cong
  • Country:
  • India

Upping the ante against the Uttar Pradesh government, the Congress on Tuesday alleged widespread corruption in the 2019 Kumbh Mela and said the CAG report has unmasked the BJP dispensation.

The CAG report was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on August 19.

Citing the report, Leader of Congress in UP Legislative Council Deepak Singh said there were ''huge irregularities'' in the expenditure of Rs 2,700-crore fund allocated for organising the Kumbh.

''On one hand, the government claims that it has stopped irrelevant expenses and has induced transparency. On the other hand, public money is falling prey to corruption. There has been large-scale corruption in the 2019 Kumbh Mela held in Allahabad. Many questions were raised on corruption at that time, but the government shielded corruption using religion,” he told reporters here.

''In the Kumbh Mela, registration numbers of 32 purchased tractors did not match. Of these, two registration numbers were of motorcycles, one each of moped and car,” he said.

Singh said the CAG report also pointed out that Rs 105 crore was approved for tins, tents, pandals and barricading work, but the expenditure incurred for the same touched Rs 143.13 crore.

''As many as 10 drone cameras at a cost of Rs 32.50 lakh were not brought in use. The CAG report stated that these cameras were of no use. The Yogi Adityanath government also spent Rs 65.87 crore of the State Disaster Response Force for the event, but did not give any details of the spending,'' he added.

PTI NAV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021