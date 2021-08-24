CAG report on 'corruption' in 2019 Kumbh Mela unmasked BJP-led UP govt: Cong

Upping the ante against the Uttar Pradesh government, the Congress on Tuesday alleged widespread corruption in the 2019 Kumbh Mela and said the CAG report has unmasked the BJP dispensation.

The CAG report was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on August 19.

Citing the report, Leader of Congress in UP Legislative Council Deepak Singh said there were ''huge irregularities'' in the expenditure of Rs 2,700-crore fund allocated for organising the Kumbh.

''On one hand, the government claims that it has stopped irrelevant expenses and has induced transparency. On the other hand, public money is falling prey to corruption. There has been large-scale corruption in the 2019 Kumbh Mela held in Allahabad. Many questions were raised on corruption at that time, but the government shielded corruption using religion,” he told reporters here.

''In the Kumbh Mela, registration numbers of 32 purchased tractors did not match. Of these, two registration numbers were of motorcycles, one each of moped and car,” he said.

Singh said the CAG report also pointed out that Rs 105 crore was approved for tins, tents, pandals and barricading work, but the expenditure incurred for the same touched Rs 143.13 crore.

''As many as 10 drone cameras at a cost of Rs 32.50 lakh were not brought in use. The CAG report stated that these cameras were of no use. The Yogi Adityanath government also spent Rs 65.87 crore of the State Disaster Response Force for the event, but did not give any details of the spending,'' he added.

