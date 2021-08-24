Left Menu

Rajasthan: BJP releases black paper against govt's unfulfilled promises

Releasing the black paper ahead of the panchayat elections in six districts, former state BJP president Arun Chaturvedi said the Congress has completed two-and-a-half years of its term in the state and a jungle raj in prevailing.He alleged that the crime graph is increasing and the morale of criminals is high.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:29 IST
The Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday released a black paper, claiming unfulfilled promises and misgovernance by the state government. Releasing the black paper ahead of the panchayat elections in six districts, former state BJP president Arun Chaturvedi said the Congress has completed two-and-a-half years of its term in the state and a ''jungle raj'' in prevailing.

He alleged that the crime graph is increasing and the morale of criminals is high. The chief minister (Ashok Gehlot) doesn't come out of his residence and the council of ministers is not able to fulfil his responsibility, he said in a statement.

Chaturvedi said the Ashok Gehlot-led government had promised complete farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance to the youth, which are yet to be fulfilled.

The common people are fed up with rising electricity bills, he said.

The government stalled the ambitious and appreciated schemes of the previous BJP government such as the Jal Swavlamban Yojna, Bhamashah Swasthya Yojna, he said, claiming that it reduced pension and scholarship amount.

The rural development has taken a hit as funds were not released for panchayats, he claimed. The panchayat elections will be held in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts in three phases on August 26, 29 and September 1. The counting will take place on September 4.

