Siddaramaiah flays PM and FM over NMP

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), alleging that this policy is aimed at helping his crony friends.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah hit out at Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for rolling out the National Monetisation Pipeline.

''National Monetisation Pipeline is a desperate attempt by @narendramodi to help his crony friends. Indians are being betrayed in the name of Nationalism. ₹ six Lakh Cr worth assets of Indians will be handed over to friends of Modi,'' Siddaramaiah tweeted with a hashtag 'Stop Selling India'.

The Congress stalwart said the assets proposed in National Monetisation Pipeline are an important medium of communication and transportation of common man.

He charged Modi and Sitharaman with completely destroying India's economy.

Nirmala Sitharaman had on Monday announced a Rs six lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways.

