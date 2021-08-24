Putin says Russia will not deploy its armed forces in Afghanistan
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would not deploy its armed force to Afghanistan to take part in a conflict and that Moscow had learnt the lessons of the Soviet Union's decade-long failed intervention there. We have drawn the necessary lessons." Soviet forces left Afghanistan in 1989.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would not deploy its armed force to Afghanistan to take part in a conflict and that Moscow had learnt the lessons of the Soviet Union's decade-long failed intervention there. Putin was speaking to a congress of the ruling United Russia party.
"It goes without saying that we do not plan to interfere in Afghanistan's domestic affairs let alone deploy our armed forces in a conflict," said Putin. "The USSR had its own experience in that country. We have drawn the necessary lessons."
Soviet forces left Afghanistan in 1989.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Soviet
- Putin
- USSR
- Afghanistan
- Russia
- Soviet Union's
- Moscow
- United Russia party
ALSO READ
Western media slammed over 'lack of coverage' of human rights violations in Afghanistan
Contractors who powered US war in Afghanistan stuck in Dubai
Russia reports 22,160 new COVID-19 cases, 769 deaths
Over 570 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan in past 24 hours
Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts after 6 years