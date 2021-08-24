Left Menu

Putin says Russia will not deploy its armed forces in Afghanistan

We have drawn the necessary lessons." Soviet forces left Afghanistan in 1989.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:44 IST
Putin says Russia will not deploy its armed forces in Afghanistan
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would not deploy its armed force to Afghanistan to take part in a conflict and that Moscow had learnt the lessons of the Soviet Union's decade-long failed intervention there. Putin was speaking to a congress of the ruling United Russia party.

"It goes without saying that we do not plan to interfere in Afghanistan's domestic affairs let alone deploy our armed forces in a conflict," said Putin. "The USSR had its own experience in that country. We have drawn the necessary lessons."

Soviet forces left Afghanistan in 1989.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

