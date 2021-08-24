Four ministers, several MLAs raise banner of revolt against Punjab CM; His loyalists demand sacking of Sidhu's advisors

The power tussle between the camps of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu intensified on Tuesday with four cabinet ministers and several party legislators openly pitching for Singh's removal saying he has failed to fulfil some key poll promises.

Sidhu too was targeted by a group of Punjab ministers and MLAs, loyal to CM Amarinder Singh, who demanded strong action against his two advisors over their ''patently anti-national and pro-Pakistan comments'', warning it could cause massive damage to the Congress in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls due in less than six months.

The two advisors of Sidhu have sparked a massive row with their comments. Malvinder Singh Mali had claimed that ''Kashmir is a country of Kashmiri people'' while another advisor Pyare Lal Garg had taken a swipe at the CM for criticising Pakistan, saying it is not in Punjab's interest.

Earlier, Amarinder Singh had asked Sidhu to ''rein in'' his advisers and had described their remarks as atrocious and ill-conceived, while Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday had asked if such people should be kept in the party.

On Tuesday, the Punjas chief minister faced an open revolt from the rival camp.

Four ministers -- Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi -- and around two dozen legislators met here at the residence of Bajwa, a known detractor of Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday.

When asked if an attempt was being made to oust the chief minister, Bajwa told reporters it's not an attempt but the demand of the people.

To a question on the new face, he said that decision will be taken by the party high command.

Bajwa said they would seek time to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and apprise her of the political situation in the state.

He said ''drastic'' steps need to be taken and if there is a need to change the chief minister, then it should be done.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Channi said several party legislators and ministers on Tuesday assembled here and expressed concern over the unfulfilled promises, including delay in justice in case of desecration of a religious text in 2015, arrest of the ''big fish'' involved in drug rackets and scrapping power purchase agreements.

He said Bajwa, Sarkaria, Randhawa and Punjab Congress general secretary Pargat Singh will meet the party high command.

These five are known detractors of Amarinder Singh.

The Congress' recent efforts to quell dissent in the state unit with Sidhu's appointment have come a cropper and the developments are expected to deepen the crisis in the state unit.

''Today the situation is such that our issues are not being resolved with the chief minister (Amarinder Singh) and that is why we are going to meet the party high command,” said Channi.

He claimed perception has gained ground in Punjab that Amarinder Singh and the Shiromani Akali Dal have ''colluded'' with each other and it has ''damaged'' the reputation of the Congress.

Meanwhile, the chief minister's loyalists targeted Sidhu.

The remarks by Sidhu's newly appointed advisors were clearly against ''India's interests, and detrimental to national security'', said ministers Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, along with MLA Raj Kumar Verka, in a joint statement here.

The group of ministers and MLAs demanded stringent legal action against the advisers and urged the Congress national leadership to direct Sidhu to immediately rein in his aides in the interest of the party as well as the country.

The Congress leaders also raised questions on Sidhu's ''failure'' to put his foot down on such ''anti-national and pro-Pakistan diatribe'' by his close aides, despite the uproar it triggered across party lines.

They said Sidhu's ''omission'' gave ammunition to opposition parties which were quick to recall the PPCC president's own bonhomie with the Pakistani prime minister and Army chief.

The Punjab Congress leaders said Mali's statement on Kashmir was a dangerous and unacceptable deviation from India's stated position on the issue.

Even Garg's statement countering Amarinder Singh's criticism of Pakistan reflected strong ''pro-Pak leanings'', they added.

Such comments, if not punished, had the potential of becoming a deadly precursor to more anti-national statements, promoted by forces inimical to the interests of India, they claimed.

The Punjab Congress leaders also condemned Mali for posting a controversial and highly objectionable sketch of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, terming it another instance of his anti-party stance.

