Congress corners U'khand govt over coronavirus pandemic

The Congress on Tuesday attacked the Centre and the Uttarakhand government over the second coronavirus wave, alleging that a large number of people died due to lack of oxygen, ventilators and ICU beds in hospitals.

The party accused both governments of ''shoddy handling'' of the crisis and asked to ramp up health infrastructure to deal with the possible third wave.

Raising the issue in the state Assembly, Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh said when Covid was knocking at the country's doors, the Centre was busy welcoming the former US president.

''The entire country was made to clap and beat ‘thalis’ but the pandemic could not be controlled,'' Singh said.

Accusing the state government of complete failure in handling the second wave, he said people died in large numbers due to lack of oxygen, ventilators and ICU beds in hospitals.

Joining the debate, Congress MLA Kaji Nizamuddin told the House how he lost his mother and brother-in-law to the pandemic. Everyone including MLAs and ministers felt helpless during the second wave, he said.

Congress MLA from Ranikhet Karan Mahra said even a young and promising member of the House like Surendra Singh Jeena, his wife and former deputy speaker of the state assembly Anusuya Prasad Maikhuri died from Covid.

The Opposition MLAs also attacked the state government, especially former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, for deciding to conduct the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar on a grand scale and contributing to another wave of Covid. They also held the state government responsible for a fake negative RT-PCR testing scam during the religious congregation in Haridwar.

They advised the state government to be ready for the third wave of Covid against which experts have warned repeatedly and make adequate arrangements to deal with it effectively as it was also likely to affect children.

Replying to the issues raised by the Opposition leaders, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said health facilities in the state have been improved in a big way since the first wave of the pandemic broke out. There is enough oxygen, ventilators and ICU beds at the hospitals, he said.

There are 18,221 oxygen cylinders, 6,824 concentrators and 2,097 oxygen beds, which are being constantly increased, he said.

''The Centre has also given a package of Rs 270 crore for the third wave, which will help us tackle it,'' he said.