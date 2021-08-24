Left Menu

Will fight against attempt of turning democratic India into East India Company conglomerate: Tejashwi Yadav

We will fight against an attempt of turning our democratic India into an East India Company conglomerate, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 24-08-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 21:56 IST
Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
We will fight against an attempt of turning our democratic India into an East India Company conglomerate, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday. "Selling Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), the national wealth of the country to the corporates under the garb of reforms is against the interests of our people and country. This is a sinister plan by NDA government to curtail government jobs and eventually reservations in jobs by privatisation," he said.

He further added, "We will fight against this attempt of turning our democratic India into an East India Company conglomerate. Government should explain how the selling of assets to a select few corporates will help its people and the economy." Earlier, on August 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the delegation of ten parties led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar discussed a caste-based census in Delhi in which Tejashwi Yadav was also present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

