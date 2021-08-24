BJP workers agitate against Maha govt over Union minister Rane's arrest

BJP workers on Tuesday staged a protest here against the Maharashtra government over the arrest of the party MP and Union minister Narayan Rane. The activists staged a road blockade at the Kranti chowk square in the largest city in the Marathwada region and raised slogans against the state government. They also burnt images of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an official said. ''Narayan Rane's arrest is illegal. He is arrested out of revenge. We will agitate against ministers of Shiv Sena and NCP in Aurangabad,'' district BJP president Sanjay Kenekar said. Rane was arrested on Tuesday over his controversial remarks against CM Thackeray, which triggered a political row and protests.

Rane had said that he would have slapped Thackeray, who heads Sena, over the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)