Rajasthan CM pushes for Right to Health as fundamental rights in Constitution

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday demanded that the Centre make Right to Health a part of the fundamental rights of the Constitution.

Citing the example of Rajasthan, Gehlot said that his government had made major changes in the medical sector to realise the vision of 'Right to Health'.

Advertisement

He said people have been given free medical treatment facilities through schemes like the CM's free medicines scheme, CM's free diagnosis scheme and CM's Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme.

''It is our endeavour that no citizen of Rajasthan should suffer due to lack of treatment. The government of India should now include 'Right to Health' in the Fundamental Rights of the Constitution and ensure to provide good health facilities to all citizens," he tweeted in Hindi. Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi thanked Gehlot for raising the demand, saying this will further support the campaign to make Right to Health a fundamental right. ''I appeal again to all political parties and MPs - health of citizens should be their right, not goods of trade or facility,'' Satyarthi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)