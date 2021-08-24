JMM Odisha unit vice-president resigns from party

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Odisha unit vice-president Mahesh Chandra Hembram on Tuesday resigned from the party.

Hembram sent his resignation letter to the President Central Committee JMM Ranchi, party sources said.

He was Odisha state JMM president from 2014 to May 2021.

JMM Supremo Shibu Soren’s daughter and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s sister, Anjani Soren became Odisha State JMM president from June 2021. As Anjani Soren became new state JMM president, Mahesh Hembram lost his influence in the party for which he tendered resignation, the sources said.

In 2014, the then JMM state president Sudam Marandi had resigned from the party and joined the Biju Janata Dal.

