Left Menu

JMM Odisha unit vice-president resigns from party

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 24-08-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 22:50 IST
JMM Odisha unit vice-president resigns from party
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Odisha unit vice-president Mahesh Chandra Hembram on Tuesday resigned from the party.

Hembram sent his resignation letter to the President Central Committee JMM Ranchi, party sources said.

He was Odisha state JMM president from 2014 to May 2021.

JMM Supremo Shibu Soren’s daughter and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s sister, Anjani Soren became Odisha State JMM president from June 2021. As Anjani Soren became new state JMM president, Mahesh Hembram lost his influence in the party for which he tendered resignation, the sources said.

In 2014, the then JMM state president Sudam Marandi had resigned from the party and joined the Biju Janata Dal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
3
Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest update

OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest upda...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021