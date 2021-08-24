Dhami welcomes 56 U'khand natives on safe return from Afghanistan
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday welcomed 56 state natives on their safe return from war-torn Afghanistan.
The CM said he was in constant touch with the Centre to facilitate their safe return.
Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for their cooperation in securing their safe return to Uttarakhand.
He attributed it to the strong leadership of Modi.
So far over 400 Uttarakhand natives have returned home safely from Afganistan since the Taliban took over that country, Dhami said, adding efforts will be made to help them get self-employed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. envoy for Afghanistan to press Taliban to end military offensive
WRAPUP 4-U.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory
US signals no change in airstrikes as Afghan Taliban advance
US envoy for Afghanistan leaves for Doha, 'will press Taliban to stop offensive'
US National Security Advisor meets Japanese counterpart, discusses Indo-Pacific, China