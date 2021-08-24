Left Menu

Dhami welcomes 56 U'khand natives on safe return from Afghanistan

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-08-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 23:27 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday welcomed 56 state natives on their safe return from war-torn Afghanistan.

The CM said he was in constant touch with the Centre to facilitate their safe return.

Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for their cooperation in securing their safe return to Uttarakhand.

He attributed it to the strong leadership of Modi.

So far over 400 Uttarakhand natives have returned home safely from Afganistan since the Taliban took over that country, Dhami said, adding efforts will be made to help them get self-employed.

