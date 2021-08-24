Sale of national assets will destroy economy: Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Centre's decision to sell national assets will further destroy the country's economy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has rightly highlighted that PM Narendra Modi is working not for the public but in the interest of capitalists. He said in a tweet that Gandhi has expressed serious concern regarding the massive sale of national assets, which the Congress helped build over 70 years.

“The entire nation is worried about the blunder the NDA government is committing, which will further destroy our economy. The sectors that are being sold or privatised include strategic assets,” he said.

“It includes profit-making sectors too. The government held no discussion with the stakeholders, unions, workers or even opposition,” he said reacting to the press briefing by Rahul Gandhi.

