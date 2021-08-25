Left Menu

Man killed in suspected TMC factional fight in Bengal

PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 25-08-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 00:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man was killed in a suspected factional fight of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Kamanasis Sen said two persons were arrested in connection with the killing in Bardhaman town.

Mohammad Salim, former TMC councillor of Bardhaman Municipality, claimed that he was attacked with rods and sticks by a group of people owing allegiance to the party's district general secretary Sibsankar Ghosh.

Besides Salim, party workers Ashok Majhi and his wife were injured in the attack. Majhi succumbed to his injuries in a hospital later.

Ghosh denied that he was involved in the incident.

District TMC spokesperson Prasenjit Das said police should look into the matter. PTI COR NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

