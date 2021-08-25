Engage local youth as SPOs to tackle infiltration in Rajouri: BJP

Expressing concern over increasing incidents of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, the BJP on Tuesday batted for involving the local youth as special police officers to strengthen the “second line of defence”.

The border district of Rajouri witnessed a spurt in terror incidents, including encounters, grenade attacks and recovery of weapons and explosives in July and August. ''There is concern about increasing activities of terrorists in the border district. We want to strengthen the second line of defence in the Pahari-speaking areas by involving the local youth as special police officers (SPOs),'' said Kuldeep Raj Gupta, former minister and a member of the advisory board for the development of Pahari-speaking people. He said the Pahari population always stood for national interests despite all odds. Gupta said the Pahari belt has large area and while the armed forces are doing their job diligently, it is highly recommended that the local youth from this region be involved more actively and engaged as SPOs to check infiltration. Gupta also thanked the Union government for addressing issues faced by people living in the area and reaffirmed belief that more such stringent steps will be taken to address other concerns. Gupta also appealed to the Centre to grant Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to the Pahari-speaking people.

