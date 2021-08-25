Left Menu

Engage local youth as SPOs to tackle infiltration in Rajouri: BJP

Expressing concern over increasing incidents of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri, the BJP on Tuesday batted for involving the local youth as special police officers to strengthen the second line of defence.The border district of Rajouri witnessed a spurt in terror incidents, including encounters, grenade attacks and recovery of weapons and explosives in July and August.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-08-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 00:35 IST
Engage local youth as SPOs to tackle infiltration in Rajouri: BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing concern over increasing incidents of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, the BJP on Tuesday batted for involving the local youth as special police officers to strengthen the “second line of defence”.

The border district of Rajouri witnessed a spurt in terror incidents, including encounters, grenade attacks and recovery of weapons and explosives in July and August. ''There is concern about increasing activities of terrorists in the border district. We want to strengthen the second line of defence in the Pahari-speaking areas by involving the local youth as special police officers (SPOs),'' said Kuldeep Raj Gupta, former minister and a member of the advisory board for the development of Pahari-speaking people. He said the Pahari population always stood for national interests despite all odds. Gupta said the Pahari belt has large area and while the armed forces are doing their job diligently, it is highly recommended that the local youth from this region be involved more actively and engaged as SPOs to check infiltration. Gupta also thanked the Union government for addressing issues faced by people living in the area and reaffirmed belief that more such stringent steps will be taken to address other concerns. Gupta also appealed to the Centre to grant Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to the Pahari-speaking people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest update

OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest upda...

 Global
4
Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021