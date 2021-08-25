Russia concerned about Taliban weapons seizures
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia’s defence minister has voiced concern about the Taliban seizing a large number of weapons, including air defense missile systems, after sweeping over Afghanistan.
Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday the Taliban has captured hundreds of combat vehicles along with a number of warplanes and helicopters.
He expressed a particular worry about the Taliban obtaining more than 100 man-portable air defense missile systems.
Shoigu noted that Afghanistan’s refugee problem is a cause for grave concern.
The Russian defense chief voiced hope that the Taliban would move to form an inclusive government that would include all groups in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Shoigu
- Afghanistan
- Russia
- Taliban
- Russian
ALSO READ
U.S. envoy for Afghanistan to press Taliban to end military offensive
US envoy for Afghanistan leaves for Doha, 'will press Taliban to stop offensive'
India played constructive role in Afghanistan: Pentagon
UNICEF shocked by rapid escalation of violence against children in Afghanistan
US Defense Secy, Pak Army Chief discuss situation in Afghanistan