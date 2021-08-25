Left Menu

Russia concerned about Taliban weapons seizures

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 25-08-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 00:37 IST
Russia’s defence minister has voiced concern about the Taliban seizing a large number of weapons, including air defense missile systems, after sweeping over Afghanistan.

Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday the Taliban has captured hundreds of combat vehicles along with a number of warplanes and helicopters.

He expressed a particular worry about the Taliban obtaining more than 100 man-portable air defense missile systems.

Shoigu noted that Afghanistan’s refugee problem is a cause for grave concern.

The Russian defense chief voiced hope that the Taliban would move to form an inclusive government that would include all groups in the country.

