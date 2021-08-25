Left Menu

Plea hearing for ex-Giuliani associate Fruman pushed back to Sept 10

Fruman, born in Belarus, and co-defendant Lev Parnas, a Ukraine-born businessman, previously pleaded not guilty to charges including that they concealed a $325,000 donation to support former U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election. Giuliani, a former personal lawyer to Trump, has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.

Reuters | (.) New York | Updated: 25-08-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 02:32 IST
Plea hearing for ex-Giuliani associate Fruman pushed back to Sept 10
  • Country:
  • United States

Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudolph Giuliani who worked to collect damaging information about Joe Biden before he became U.S. president, is now expected to plead guilty in a campaign finance case on Sept. 10 instead of Aug. 25.

The change was made at the request of Fruman's lawyer, Manhattan federal court records show. No reason was given. Fruman, born in Belarus, and co-defendant Lev Parnas, a Ukraine-born businessman, previously pleaded not guilty to charges including that they concealed a $325,000 donation to support former U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election.

Giuliani, a former personal lawyer to Trump, has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing. His lawyer said on Monday that Fruman's plea would have no effect on Giuliani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest update

OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest upda...

 Global
4
Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021