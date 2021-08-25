Plea hearing for ex-Giuliani associate Fruman pushed back to Sept 10

Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudolph Giuliani who worked to collect damaging information about Joe Biden before he became U.S. president, is now expected to plead guilty in a campaign finance case on Sept. 10 instead of Aug. 25.

The change was made at the request of Fruman's lawyer, Manhattan federal court records show. No reason was given. Fruman, born in Belarus, and co-defendant Lev Parnas, a Ukraine-born businessman, previously pleaded not guilty to charges including that they concealed a $325,000 donation to support former U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election.

Giuliani, a former personal lawyer to Trump, has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing. His lawyer said on Monday that Fruman's plea would have no effect on Giuliani.

