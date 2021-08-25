Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Biden pushes for Aug. 31 Afghanistan pullout as threat of attacks rise

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States is on pace to finish evacuations from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, but left open the chance of the deadline being extended, saying reaching that goal is dependent on continued cooperation from the country's new Taliban rulers. The Taliban said earlier on Tuesday that all foreign evacuations from the country must be completed by Aug. 31,

Brazil governors concerned over Bolsonaro support among military police

Brazil's state governors are concerned about military police turning out in support of President Jair Bolsonaro in an upcoming march, minutes published on Tuesday showed, as the far-right former army captain continues to sow doubt about next year's presidential election. Their concerns came to light in minutes of a Monday meeting of governors in Brasilia, in which they discussed a worsening political crisis in Brazil, as Bolsonaro picks fights with the Supreme Court and federal electoral authorities, and questions the credibility of the country's elections.

Explainer-What happens after Biden's evacuation force leaves Afghanistan?

President Joe Biden on Tuesday stuck by his plan to remove the nearly 6,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan by the end of August https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/pentagon-says-no-change-plan-complete-afghan-evacuation-by-aug-31-2021-08-24, contingent on whether the Taliban cooperates to allow the evacuation of more Americans and their Afghan allies. Biden announced a plan in April to withdraw 2,500 U.S. troops who were still in Afghanistan after a 20-year war, but was forced to send thousands more back to evacuate those at risk as the U.S.-backed government and military quickly collapsed.

U.S. VP Harris forges on with Vietnam trip despite mystery 'health incident'

Vice President Kamala Harris pushed ahead with a trip to Vietnam on Tuesday after delaying the visit over concerns due to a health incident potentially related to the mysterious Havana syndrome. Harris arrived in the Southeast Asian country's capital after a three-hour delay in Singapore that the U.S. government blamed on reports that someone in Hanoi may have been targeted by the Havana syndrome, a condition of unknown origin with symptoms including dizziness, nausea, migraines and memory lapses.

Taliban rule presents aid agencies with moral, fiscal dilemma

As foreign governments, aid institutions and companies scramble to evacuate staff from Afghanistan, a crucial question is emerging: should they engage with the ruling Taliban or abandon years of investment in the country and 38 million Afghans? The Taliban in the past week has pledged peaceful relations with other countries, women's rights and independent media but some former diplomats and academics said the Islamist militant group, while more media and internet savvy than the Taliban of the 1990s, is just as brutal.

Peru's Castillo mulls cabinet reshuffle under pressure from opposition

Peru's leftist President Pedro Castillo is mulling a cabinet reshuffle, a source told Reuters on Tuesday, less than a month after taking office and as he faces a critical confirmation vote later in the week by the opposition-led Congress. The source, who is close to Castillo, requested anonymity to discuss decisions that have not been made public yet.

White House expects qualified Afghans to leave country despite Taliban request

The Biden administration expects that some Afghans who qualify for special visas will not be barred from going to Kabul airport to evacuate in coming days, even as the Taliban asks the United States to stop helping them leave, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. A Taliban spokesman said on Tuesday that the group wants the United States to stop encouraging Afghans to leave and foreign countries to stop taking Afghan experts out of Afghanistan.

Canada's Trudeau goes big on housing policy to woo back voters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seeking to revive his election prospects, on Tuesday unveiled a new housing plan that pledged more supply, a ban on foreign buyers and other measures to tackle soaring home prices. "If you work hard, if you save, that dream of having your own place should be in reach," Trudeau said at a campaign stop in Hamilton, a fast-growing city outside Toronto. The election is on Sept 20.

Tunisian party concerned at president's extension of emergency powers

The biggest party in Tunisia's parliament voiced concern on Tuesday at what it called the ambiguity surrounding the country's future after the president indefinitely extended emergency measures announced a month ago. The moderate Islamist Ennahda initially called President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers and freezing of parliament a coup, although its recent statements have only described his moves as a constitutional violation.

Russian army patrol rebel enclave in Syria to avert offensive, sources say

Russian forces moved into an opposition enclave in the Syrian city of Deraa on Tuesday to try to avert an army assault on a stronghold that has defied state authority since it was retaken three years ago, witnesses, residents, and army sources said. Their entry brought a halt to shelling by pro-Iranian army units who have encircled the enclave, where protests first erupted in 2011, and had attempted to storm the area on Monday in the latest drive to force former rebels to surrender.

