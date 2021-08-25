Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Plea talks held for accused U.S. Capitol rioter who wore George Washington costume

Prosecutors have opened discussions about a possible plea deal with a Missouri locksmith who entered the U.S. Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 riot wearing a costume that looked like George Washington, a government lawyer said on Tuesday. Preliminary discussions have begun "about a possible resolution without a trial" in the case of Isaac Yoder, owner of Yoder's Lock and Key of Nevada, Missouri, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst told a hearing before U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan.

Woman says R. Kelly prostituted her, singer's lawyer challenges claims

A woman who said R. Kelly sexually abused her over their five-year relationship told jurors on Tuesday that the R&B singer ordered her to have sex with another man while he watched, and forbade her from watching a television documentary detailing allegations of his sexual abuse. But a lawyer for Kelly tried during cross-examination to cast doubt on the woman's claims, and instead show that Kelly treated her well, even generously, and that she welcomed his company.

NRA gun lobby cancels annual U.S. meeting, citing COVID-19 surge

The National Rifle Association (NRA) said on Tuesday it has canceled its upcoming annual convention, which was set to open late next week in Houston, citing public health concerns posed by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The announcement came amid court action https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/nras-unabated-corruption-justifies-shutting-it-down-new-york-says-2021-08-17 brought by New York state Attorney General Letitia James seeking to dissolve the NRA, accusing the nation's leading firearms lobby of failing to root out rampant internal corruption.

U.S. could control COVID by spring 2022 if more people get shots -Fauci

The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday, one day after Pfizer won fuller FDA approval for its shot, with more potential approvals coming in the weeks ahead. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said in multiple television interviews and a White House press conference that full Food and Drug Administration approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine paves the way for more people to get inoculated https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta, with potential approval for Moderna Inc's in the coming weeks and authorization for younger children by autumn.

U.S. COVID-19 vaccine approval is 'seismic' shift for legality of mandates, experts say

Formal U.S approval of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine will make it nearly impossible to successfully challenge mandates by employers, legal experts said. The decision by the Food and Drug Administration to give full approval to the vaccine is "seismic," said Brian Dean Abramson, an author on vaccine law.

U.S. House approves voting rights bill, but outlook poor in Senate

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a voting rights measure that Democrats say would help counteract a wave of voting restrictions in Republican-led states, but it faced slim chances of passing the Senate. The House voted 219-212 on the bill to restore key protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which outlawed discriminatory voting practices. The measure is named after the late Representative John Lewis, a civil rights hero who died last year.

U.S. data show rising 'breakthrough' infections among fully vaccinated

Some 25% of SARS-CoV-2 infections among Los Angeles County residents occurred in fully vaccinated residents from May through July 25, a period that includes the impact of the highly transmissible Delta variant, U.S. officials reported on Tuesday.

The data, published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly report on death and disease, shows an increase in so-called "breakthrough" infections among fully vaccinated individuals.

Diabetes surges among American youth, study shows

The number of young people with the most prevalent form of diabetes nearly doubled in the United States from 2001 to 2017, according to a study published on Tuesday. The findings showed that the rate of young people ages 10 to 19 with type 2 diabetes increased by 95% over the 16-year period. The estimated rate of youth under age 20 with type 1 diabetes grew by 45%.

Authorities locate dozens of people listed as missing in deadly Tennessee flood

Authorities said on Tuesday they have accounted for dozens of people who were previously listed as missing after the weekend's deadly flooding in Tennessee, where the full scope of damage is coming into view. Officials also lowered the number of those killed by the storm - which destroyed homes and businesses, swept cars off the road, and left streets awash in mud - dropping the estimate to 18 from 21.

U.S. House advances Biden's multi-trillion-dollar domestic agenda

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to advance key parts of President Joe Biden's agenda, after moderates and progressives reached a compromise allowing them to move forward on the multitrillion-dollar plans.

In a party-line 220-212 vote, it approved a $3.5 trillion budget framework to advance progressives' ambitious plans to expand child care and other social programs, and agreed to vote by Sept. 27 on a $1 trillion Senate-passed infrastructure bill that is a top priority for moderate Democrats.

