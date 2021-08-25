Left Menu

Fox News earns top ratings spot with Afghanistan coverage

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-08-2021 08:57 IST
Fox News Channel, bolstered by viewers' rapt attention to the US-led evacuation from Afghanistan, was last week's most-watched TV outlet on broadcast or cable, according to Nielsen company figures out Tuesday.

The channel averaged just under 3 million viewers. Fox News Channel outpaced both its cable news competition and the broadcast networks that typically jockey for the top spot.

The channel, which is popular with conservative-leaning viewers, surged following the Taliban's sudden conquest of Afghanistan this month and as the Biden administration directed the chaotic removal of US citizens and Afghans at risk after the nearly 20-year war's end.

The last time the channel claimed the No 1 spot was in September 2020, when ''Fox News Sunday'' anchor Chris Wallace moderated the debate between then-President Donald Trump and his ultimately successful challenger Joe Biden.

MSNBC, which tends to attract liberal-leaning viewers, saw a slight ratings dip from the previous week, averaging just under 1.2 million viewers compared to 1.29 million. CNN rose 20.6%, averaging 943,00 viewers vs the prior week's 782,000.

Fox News Channel, which averaged 2.94 million viewers, was followed by broadcaster CBS with 2.57 million. NBC had 2.53 million, ABC had 2.39 million, Fox had 1.38 million, Univision had 1.28 million, Ion Television had 1.12 million and Telemundo had 1.04 million.

Other top cable performers included HGTV with 1.11 million and TLC with 1.04 million.

ABC's ''World News Tonight'' led the evening news ratings race, with an average of 8 million viewers last week. NBC's ''Nightly News'' was second with 6.5 million and the ''CBS Evening News'' had 4.8 million.

