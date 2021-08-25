Left Menu

Maha: Soda water bottles hurled at Sena MP Vinayak Raut's bungalow in Malvan

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena and BJP supporters clashed with each other in various districts of Maharashtra in the wake of Ranes remarks against the CM.Last week, before Rane started his Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Raut said the BJP leader had no moral right to visit the memorial of late Bal Thackeray as Ranes actions of breaking the Shiv Sena caused a lot of pain to the party founder.However, Rane had later visited the memorial located in Mumbais Shivaji Park area.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 09:30 IST
Unidentified persons hurled soda water bottles at Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut's bungalow at Malvan in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday in the coastal Rautwadi area of Talgaon in Malvan, located around 500 km from the state capital Mumbai, they said.

Notably, Raut on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding sacking of Union minister Narayan Rane over his remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Rane had sparked off a row over his remarks during his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Monday about slapping Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.

According to a police official, four unidentified persons came and hurled soda water bottles at Raut's bungalow and then fled from the spot. Following a complaint by the bungalow's care-taker, the Malvan police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 37 (1) (intentionally co-operating in the commission of offence) and 135 (abetment of desertion), he said, adding that search was on for the culprits. After the incident, security around the house was heightened, the official said.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena and BJP supporters clashed with each other in various districts of Maharashtra in the wake of Rane's remarks against the CM.

Last week, before Rane started his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', Raut said the BJP leader had no moral right to visit the memorial of late Bal Thackeray as Rane's actions of ''breaking the Shiv Sena'' caused a lot of pain to the party founder.

However, Rane had later visited the memorial located in Mumbai's Shivaji Park area. PTI DC GK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

