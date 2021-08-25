Left Menu

Shah likely to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in mid-September

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 25-08-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 11:31 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands on a three-day trip in mid-September, official sources here said on Wednesday.

During his visit, Shah is likely to visit the National Memorial Cellular Jail and hold a meeting with the local BJP leaders, they said. The administration is making adequate security arrangements and chalking out other programs for the visit of the home minister, they added.

The administration has issued a circular to all government departments to put on hold leave applications of the staff in the wake of the visit of the home minister.

