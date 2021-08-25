Left Menu

Govt giving assets to private sector at throwaway prices: Pilot on asset monetisation programme

There was an oxygen shortage during the second wave of the pandemic but still the ministers are seeking blessings, he said.During his Dausa visit, the Congress leader exuded confidence that the Congress would win the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.The elections will be held in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-08-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 12:43 IST
Govt giving assets to private sector at throwaway prices: Pilot on asset monetisation programme
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sachin Pilot lashed out at the Centre on Wednesday over its asset monetization program, saying the central government should help the poor and the middle class instead of giving away the assets created in the past 70 years to the private sector at throwaway prices.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister also accused the BJP of misleading people and doing divisive politics.

''The government should help poor and middle-class people instead of handing over the assets of the country to select people,'' he told reporters in Dausa.

He claimed that the Centre wants to give the assets, be it railways, airports, or big institutions, to its acquaintances at throwaway prices.

The pilot said despite the rise in fuel prices and unemployment, Union ministers are taking out 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

''The price of petrol is above Rs 105, a gas cylinder is for Rs 900, there are no jobs, lakhs of people have died due to coronavirus. There was an oxygen shortage during the second wave of the pandemic but still, the ministers are seeking blessings,'' he said.

During his Dausa visit, the Congress leader exuded confidence that the Congress would win the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

The elections will be held in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur, and Sirohi districts. Polling will be held in three phases on August 26, 29, and September 1, and the counting of votes will take place on September 4 at the district headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021