BJP leader CP Thakur opposes caste-based census, terms it useless

Former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader CP Thakur on Wednesday opposed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's call for having a caste-based census.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 25-08-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 14:11 IST
Former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader CP Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader CP Thakur on Wednesday opposed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's call for having a caste-based census. Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "I believe that having a caste-based census is a useless idea. I believe that the government is already providing enough benefits to people belonging to the backward community. This census can do more harm than good. Nowadays, marriages are also happening on inter-caste basis."

"I think that Nitish ji has a different ideology in this matter. I will say it again that it is a completely useless thing to do. This census will not benefit anyone. It is just a part of pressure politics. I strongly believe that our Prime Minister has done everything in his hand to promote the welfare of the backward community," he said. The BJP leader suggested that the state should focus on providing better quality of education to the people of the state. "We see a large number of people from Bihar go to Delhi for higher studies. I think our Bihar government should set its priorities right and focus on improving the education system in the state," he said.

Recently, a delegation of political parties from Bihar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in support of their demand for caste-based reservation. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday they had conveyed their views in favour of caste-based census to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre has to take a decision on it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

