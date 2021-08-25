Left Menu

MP:Cong workers seeking relaxation in COVID-19 curbs for festivals cane charged

Police on Wednesday cane-charged and also used a water cannon to disperse protesting Congress workers who were demanding the permission of the administration here in Madhya Pradesh to allow the public celebration of upcoming festivals by relaxing the COVID-19 curbs.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-08-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 15:04 IST
MP:Cong workers seeking relaxation in COVID-19 curbs for festivals cane charged
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Wednesday cane-charged and also used a water cannon to disperse protesting Congress workers who were demanding the permission of the administration here in Madhya Pradesh to allow the public celebration of upcoming festivals by relaxing the COVID-19 curbs. The police initially used a water cannon and then cane-charged Congress workers, who were staging a silent protest holding the tricolour and saffron flags, when they tried to enter the district collector's office in the Moti Tabela area by removing barricades, eye-witnesses said. Police said the protesters ignored their warnings not to remove the barricades and surged ahead, forcing them to take action. The police action resulted in a stampede-like situation, eye-witnesses claimed. Reacting to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of adopting ''double standards''. He alleged Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's recent ''Jan Ashirwad Yatra'' was allowed without restrictions in Indore but when Congress workers demanded permission to publicly celebrate upcoming festivals like Ganesh Utsav, Anant Chaturdashi and Paryushan Parv in the city, the force was used to suppress them.

Former ministers and Congress MLAs Vijaylaxmi Sadho and Jitu Patwari led the protest.

Indore, once the worst hotspot of coronavirus infection in Madhya Pradesh, is now reporting new cases in a single digit. Only two new COVID-19 cases were detected on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021