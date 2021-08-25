Left Menu

China's Xi and Russia's Putin discuss Afghanistan - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-08-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 15:37 IST
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged views on Afghanistan in a call on Wednesday, according to Chinese state newspaper People's Daily.

Xi urged all parties in Afghanistan to build an open and inclusive political framework, implement moderate, stable policies and cut ties with all terrorist groups, it said.

