Kejriwal to visit ex-minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan in Punjab Thursday
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan in Punjab on Thursday, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said.
He will meet the former SAD leader in Sekhwan village in Gurdaspur district, he said.
The visit comes months ahead of the Punjab assembly polls slated for next year.
''Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal will be in Punjab tomorrow and shall visit Former Cabinet Minister Jathedar Sewa Singh Sekhwan at his native village Sekhwan in Gurdaspur District,'' Chadha tweeted on Wednesday.
