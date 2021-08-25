Malabar Rebellion row: Union Minister attacks Kerala Assembly speaker, CPM

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday lashed out at Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh and the ruling CPI(M) for allegedly equating Malabar rebellion leader Variyamkunnath Kunjahamed Haji with Bhagat Singh and said it was an attempt to create 'communal polarisation' by distorting history.

In a hard-hitting Facebook post, the senior BJP leader said though ignorance is not a crime, feigning it for political gains is an offence.

''That is what the speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly and his party are doing now for four votes. Time will not forgive the attempts to create communal polarisation by distorting history,'' he said.

Alleging that the motive to draw parallel between a brave patriot who had sacrificed his life for a united nation and a person who had tried to create a ''Moplah'' (Muslim) nation in Eranad (south Malabar) was crystal clear, he sought to know on what grounds Bhagat Singh and Haji can be likened.

Can the CPI(M) and Rajesh point out whether Singh had killed any Indian (including police officers)? the minister further asked.

Asked whether Singh had insisted on living in accordance with Islamic law or any other religious laws or tortured anyone to convert to any religion, he also alleged that Haji had done all these.

He wanted to know whether the Communist Party believed that all those who had opposed the British were Indian freedom fighters. Taking a dig at the CPI(M), he also said those who deem people fighting for an Islamic nation as brave patriots are trying to teach secularism to the BJP.

While a section in Kerala hail Haji as a leader who laid down his life for the nation fighting British colonialism, Hindu right wing groups claim he was a leader of fanatics who targeted Hindus in Eranadu and Valluvanadu taluks in south Malabar in the ''Moplah riot.

Addressing a programme on the Malabar rebellion in Malappuram district on August 20, the Speaker had claimed that Haji was a secular leader who refused to tender an apology to the British and chose martyrdom over deportation to Mecca.''I think his (Haj's) standing (in history) is equal to that of Bhagat Singh,'' the Speaker had said while narrating the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, who was executed by the British in 1931.

The CPI(M) and Congress on Tuesday condemned the alleged move by the BJP-led union government at the Centre to ''erase'' the names of people who participated in the ''Malabar Rebellion'' from a book on martyrs of the country's freedom struggle, arguing that the ''movement'' in 1921 was a part of India's freedom struggle.

