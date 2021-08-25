Left Menu

Fallout of controversial video: BJP removes youtuber, associate for anti-party activities

He appealed to the party workers not to have any ties with them.Ravichandran had uploaded a video, purportedly showing former state general secretary KT Raghavan in an explicit video call with a woman, following which the latter quit his post.Youtuber Madan Ravichandran and his associate Venba, who had expressed views contrary to the BJPs ideologies, have been removed from the partys primary membership, Nagarajan said in a statement here.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Wednesday removed a youtuber, who uploaded a sleaze video of a senior state leader, and his associate from the party for expressing views against the party.

Announcing the expulsion of Madan Ravichandran and his associate Venba from the BJP, party state general secretary Karu Nagarajan said both were removed from the primary membership. He appealed to the party workers not to have any ties with them.

Ravichandran had uploaded a video, purportedly showing former state general secretary KT Raghavan in an explicit video call with a woman, following which the latter quit his post.

''Youtuber Madan Ravichandran and his associate Venba, who had expressed views contrary to the BJP's ideologies, have been removed from the party's primary membership,'' Nagarajan said in a statement here. Both of them called on BJP state president K Annamalai and assured to extend their cooperation to a committee constituted by him to probe allegations of sexual harassment against the party members, Nagarajan said.

On Tuesday, Madan had released a controversial video in social media, purportedly showing Raghavan in an explicit video call with a woman. Raghavan, who announced his resignation on Twitter, denied his involvement in the video and claimed it was meant to tarnish his image and also that of the party.

Claiming that he could not take arbitrary action on Raghavan without Ravichandran furnishing him complete details, Annamalai had announced the constitution of a panel under BJP state secretary Malarkody to probe allegations of sexual harassment against party members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

