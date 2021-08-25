Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-08-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 17:51 IST
RSS leader 'hiding' after corruption case: Rajasthan Cong chief
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday claimed that a state RSS leader is in hiding after being booked in a corruption case.

Dotasra was referring to Nimbaram, who is mentioned in a case registered against Rajaram Gurjar, the husband of suspended Jaipur mayor Somya Gurjar.

The case was registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau on the basis of a video clip that surfaced on social media, purportedly capturing a discussion on a Rs 20-crore "commission".

The RSS had condemned the naming of its functionary in the FIR, claiming that the Congress government in the state was trying to defame him.

Dotasra alleged that Nimbaram is in hiding in Delhi and Lucknow.

''It is unfortunate that people who do politics from behind the scenes also run the government at the Centre and in the states," he said.

He charged that they indulge in corruption and when cases are registered against them they hide in "some corner of the country''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

