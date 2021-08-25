Will continue to work despite illness: Anil Vij

Haryana minister Anil Vij, who is admitted at the PGIMER here following a dip in his oxygen levels, on Wednesday said he will keep "clearing files" as he does not want any work to stop because of his illness. ''Work is my passion and I do not want any work to stop because of my illness," said the home and health minister of the state.

He said he will "clear all files" pertaining to his department because when these keep moving, the government keeps functioning and no work is affected.

In a tweet in Hindi, he further said, "Some people did not like the clearing files of my office during my treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh… I do not want any work to stop because of my illness." Vij, who had last year contracted Covid, further said, "After Coronavirus, even when I was on oxygen support, I had put an oxygen cylinder in my Chandigarh office for about a month and cleared all the files and did all the office work… PGI doctors are working day and night, I will get well soon.'' According to an official statement, the health of the minister is improving and the minister has undergone some tests, on the basis of which, the doctors have started his treatment.

On Friday, Vij's oxygen level had suddenly dipped when he was at his home in Ambala following which doctors advised him to take complete rest. He was admitted to the PGIMER on Sunday.

The six-term MLA had for the first time missed an entire session of the state assembly on health grounds. The session concluded here on Tuesday.

