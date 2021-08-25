Rane is dog kept by BJP to attack others, but will bite his own party: Shiv Sena MLA

Amid a row over Union minister Narayan Rane's remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a Shiv Sena MLA has attacked the former, saying that he is a ''dog'' kept by the BJP to attack others, but would ultimately bite his own party. Sena MLA Santosh Bangar, who represents Kalamnuri Assembly constituency in Hingoli district of Maharashtra, made the remarks in his home district on Tuesday night while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a protest against Rane. The legislator also called Rane a dog of ''pug'' breed.

''Narayan Rane is not a human being, he is a dog. He is an offspring of pug dog. He was rejected by the people of Konkan and Mumbai. Now 'Beimaan Janata Party' (referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party) has domesticated this dog to attack others. But I want to tell the BJP that it should beware of this dog as it will bite you...He could never belong to anyone, so how can he be yours?'' Bangar, who is also Sena's district president, alleged. He also criticised Rane saying, ''Even if you spit on the sun, it won't reach there. The sun can't be covered with two hands. The world has seen that our CM (Uddhav Thackeray) is the best.'' Bangar warned Rane saying, ''We have the strength to come and bash you at your house. Keep your police protection aside. I will come alone and make you bite the dust...'' Talking to PTI, the Sena MLA said if someone speaks wrong things against CM Uddhav Thackeray, it would not be tolerated.

Advertisement

Rane had said during the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of his party on Monday that he would have slapped Thackeray over the latter’s ''ignorance'' of the year of India’s independence. His remarks kicked up a row and Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and taken to Mahad in Raigad district, 165 km from Mumbai, where an FIR was registered against him over the remark. However, he was granted bail by a court at Mahad late night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)