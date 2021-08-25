US Domestic News Roundup: Two U.S. lawmakers travel to Kabul amid evacuation efforts; Woman says R. Kelly prostituted her, singer's lawyer challenges claims and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Two U.S. lawmakers travel to Kabul amid evacuation efforts

Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives traveled to Afghanistan on Tuesday, prompting a warning from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said such trips could divert resources from the evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans. Representatives Seth Moulton, a Democrat, and Peter Meijer, a Republican, both of whom served in the Iraq war before running for Congress, said in a statement they went to Kabul to gather information as part of Congress oversight role.

Woman says R. Kelly prostituted her, singer's lawyer challenges claims

A woman who said R. Kelly sexually abused her over their five-year relationship told jurors on Tuesday that the R&B singer ordered her to have sex with another man while he watched, and forbade her from watching a television documentary detailing allegations of his sexual abuse. But a lawyer for Kelly tried during cross-examination to cast doubt on the woman's claims, and instead show that Kelly treated her well, even generously, and that she welcomed his company.

U.S. COVID-19 vaccine approval is 'seismic' shift for legality of mandates, experts say

Formal U.S approval of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine will make it nearly impossible to successfully challenge mandates by employers, legal experts said. The decision by the Food and Drug Administration to give full approval to the vaccine is "seismic," said Brian Dean Abramson, an author on vaccine law.

U.S. to restart oil leasing with offshore auction this year

The Biden administration said on Tuesday it would take steps to restart the federal oil and gas leasing program in the next week and plans to hold a Gulf of Mexico auction as soon as October, court papers showed. The move comes two months after the U.S Interior Department first said it would comply with a June 15 federal judge's order blocking its months-long pause in oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.

U.S. House approves voting rights bill, but outlook poor in Senate

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a voting rights measure that Democrats say would help counteract a wave of voting restrictions in Republican-led states, but it faced slim chances of passing the Senate. The House voted 219-212 on the bill to restore key protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which outlawed discriminatory voting practices. The measure is named after the late Representative John Lewis, a civil rights hero who died last year.

NHC: 40% chance of cyclone over southwestern Caribbean sea

A low-pressure area that is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean sea over the next day has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone over the next 48 hours, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday. "Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend," while the system moves over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, the NHC said.

Diabetes surges among American youth, study shows

The number of young people with the most prevalent form of diabetes nearly doubled in the United States from 2001 to 2017, according to a study published on Tuesday. The findings showed that the rate of young people ages 10 to 19 with type 2 diabetes increased by 95% over the 16-year period. The estimated rate of youth under age 20 with type 1 diabetes grew by 45%.

Authorities locate dozens of people listed as missing in deadly Tennessee flood

Authorities said on Tuesday they have accounted for dozens of people who were previously listed as missing after the weekend's deadly flooding in Tennessee, where the full scope of the damage is coming into view. Officials also lowered the number of those killed by the storm - which destroyed homes and businesses, swept cars off the road, and left streets awash in mud - dropping the estimate to 18 from 21.

U.S. House advances Biden's multi-trillion-dollar domestic agenda

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to advance key parts of President Joe Biden's agenda after moderates and progressives reached a compromise allowing them to move forward on the multitrillion-dollar plans.

In a party-line 220-212 vote, it approved a $3.5 trillion budget framework to advance progressives' ambitious plans to expand child care and other social programs and agreed to vote by Sept. 27 on a $1 trillion Senate-passed infrastructure bill that is a top priority for moderate Democrats.

U.S. Supreme Court requires Biden to revive Trump-era 'remain in Mexico' immigration policy

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied President Joe Biden's bid to rescind an immigration policy implemented by his predecessor, Donald Trump, that forced thousands of asylum seekers to stay in Mexico awaiting U.S. hearings. The court, with three liberal justices dissenting, rejected the Biden administration's effort to block a Texas-based judge's ruling requiring the government to revive Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program.

