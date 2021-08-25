Afghanistan's stability in Japan's national interest, Suga says
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-08-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 18:59 IST
Afghanistan's stability and reconstruction are closely related to Japan's national interest, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday, adding that Tokyo will work closely with other countries on Afghanistan.
Suga also told a news conference that options were narrowing for a dissolution of Japan's lower house of parliament, which would be required to call a snap election, but that he would make a decision while prioritising the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
