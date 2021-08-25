Left Menu

Amit Shah to visit Jabalpur on Sep 5: BJP MP

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:18 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jabalpur on September 5 and attend various functions in the Madhya Pradesh city, a senior BJP leader said on Wednesday.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah will grace various functions during his visit to Jabalpur on September 5,'' Member of Parliament and BJP chief whip in the Lok Sabha Rakesh Singh said in a statement here.

The MP from Jabalpur said details of the programmes to be attended by Shah are still being finalised and the media will be updated about them later. PTI COR ADU RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

