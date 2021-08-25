Left Menu

Maha: SEC asks civic bodies to revert to single-member ward system for upcoming polls

The programme of actual ward formation, reservations and drawing of lots would be announced in due course, it was stated.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-08-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 20:21 IST
Maha: SEC asks civic bodies to revert to single-member ward system for upcoming polls
  • Country:
  • India

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday asked civic corporations in Maharashtra, whose term ends in 2022, to begin the process of delimitation of wards from August 27, and revert to single-member ward system.

The term of the civic bodies in Mumbai, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Panvel, Mira Bhayander, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Solapur, Nashik, Malegaon, Parbhani, Nanded-Waghela, Latur, Amravati, Akola, Nagpur and Chandrapur will end in 2022.

In a letter to the municipal commissioners of 18 cities, the SEC directed them to start the process of forming wards from August 27, and stated that it would be reverting to the single-member ward system from the multi-member one.

The wards should be formed keeping in mind the population data of 2011 census, changes in the geographical factors of the wards, and reservations should be adopted in keeping with the directions of the courts, the letter stated. The process of preparing the draft of ward limits should be done well in advance so that the polls are completed on time, the SEC said. The programme of actual ward formation, reservations and drawing of lots would be announced in due course, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021