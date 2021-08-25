New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL69 PB-2NDLD CONG Cong to contest Punjab Assembly polls under Amarinder's leadership: Rawat Chandigarh/Dehradun: AICC general secretary Harish Rawat on Wednesday said the next year’s Punjab Assembly polls will be fought under the leadership of CM Amarinder Singh, delivering a snub to ministers in the Navjot Singh Sidhu camp who want the CM replaced.

DES21 PB-CONG-PRENEET Navjot Sidhu responsible for current situation in Punjab Congress: Preneet Kaur Chandigarh: Congress MP Preneet Kaur on Wednesday slammed disgruntled leaders who are seeking a replacement of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and held PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu responsible for the current situation in the party's state unit.

DEL12 UP-CASTE PARTIES Caste-based Uttar Pradesh parties bargaining hard with major parties for larger slice of poll pie Lucknow: Having a considerable sway over various castes, over a dozen smaller parties in Uttar Pradesh are bargaining hard with mainline parties like the BJP and Samajwadi Party ahead of the crucial state polls early next year.

DES7 UP-WOMAN-FAMILY My family living in fear: grandfather of woman who died after immolation bid outside SC Ballia (UP): His family is under threat and living in fear but determined to fight on, says the grieving grandfather of the woman who had accused a BSP MP of rape and died in Delhi days after she set herself on fire outside the Supreme Court.

DES19 UP-KALYAN-AMU Posters condemn AMU VC for condoling Kalyan Singh's death; UP Govt says will deal firmly with 'Talibani thinking' Lucknow/Aligarh: Posters condemning the Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor for condoling former chief minister Kalyan Singh's death appeared on the campus, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to warn of strict action against people having ''Talibani thinking'' after getting the matter probed.

DES27 UP-SP-BJP SP targets BJP for taking dig at Akhilesh for not visiting Kalyan Singh's residence to pay tributes Lucknow: Hitting out at the BJP for attacking its chief Akhilesh Yadav for not paying a visit to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh's residence to pay tributes to the departed leader, the SP on Wednesday said it was the ''Samajwadis'' who stood by Singh when he was sacked by the saffron party.

LGD22 UP-HC-TRADE Police will be told not to act arbitrarily in business matters: UP govt in HC Allahabad: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday assured the Allahabad High Court that guidelines will be issued telling the police authorities not to act arbitrarily in matters related to trade and business.

DES25 RJ-CONG-RSS RSS leader 'hiding' after corruption case: Rajasthan Cong chief Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday claimed that a state RSS leader is in hiding after being booked in a corruption case.

DES3 RJ-PILOT-ASSET MONETISATION PROGRAMME Govt giving assets to private sector at throwaway prices: Pilot on asset monetisation programme Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot lashed out at the Centre on Wednesday over its asset monetisation programme, saying the central government should help the poor and the middle class instead of giving away the assets created in the past 70 years to the private sector at throwaway prices.

DES20 RJ-PANCHAYAT-ELECTIONS Rajasthan: First phase of zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls to begin tomorrow Jaipur: Voting for the first phase of elections of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be held in six districts of Rajasthan on Thursday, officials said.

DES38 UKD-ASSEMBLY-DA U'khand: Dhami lifts freeze on DA payment, hikes it to 28 pc Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday lifted the freeze on payment of dearness allowance to state government employees and increased it from 17 to 28 per cent. DES15 UKD-CLOUDBURST Cloudburst in U'khand village, flood water enters houses Dehradun: A cloudburst occurred near Satla Devi temple in Khabadwala village on the outskirts of the city in Uttarakhand, flooding rivers and streams.

DES43 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Haryana records one fatality, 15 fresh cases Chandigarh: Haryana on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 related death taking the cumulative toll to 9,670 and 15 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,395.

