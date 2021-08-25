Left Menu

EDMC panel passes resolution condemning 'discriminatory behaviour' of Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 21:01 IST
The Standing Committee of the BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the alleged discriminatory behaviour of the AAP government towards the civic body in matters of extending financial assistance to it.

The three civic bodies in Delhi, all ruled by the BJP, have often locked horns with the city government over a range of issues.

Whle the EDMC and other two corporations have accused the city government of not releasing the amount to the tunes of several crores to the civic bodies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been alleging corruption in the civic bodies, holding it responsible for their poor financial condition.

The committee in its resolution said it is responsibility of the state government to financially strengthen the local bodies.

''Because of the government in Delhi led by a different party, the civic body is being discriminated against, which is inappropriate and condemnable,'' the resolution said.

''The Standing Committee, therefore condemns this politically discriminatory behaviour of the Delhi government and for troubling it financially,'' it read.

In another resolution passed in the meeting of the EDMC panel on Wednesday, the committee resolved that services should be made available at M P Mukherjee Chest Clinic at night time as well to meet emergency needs of the people in east Delhi.

