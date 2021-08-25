BJP's black paper against Rajasthan govt has no basis: Dotasra

Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday said the ''black paper'' issued by the BJP on his government’s performance in the state has no basis.

Releasing the ''black paper'' ahead of the panchayat elections in six districts, former state BJP chief Arun Chaturvedi had said a ''jungle raj'' is prevailing in the state as the Congress completed two-and-a-half years of its term. Commenting on it, Dotasra said in the past two-and-a-half years, the BJP issued only ''fake papers'' having no basis.

He also took a dig at the infighting in the BJP, saying they want the Opposition party to be strong but instead it has become ''hollow''.

''It is doubtful whether they will be able to stand on their feet again or not. Their leaders were not seen during the coronavirus pandemic. They never spoke on inflation and fuel prices. The party won all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state but now their workers are frustrated as their leaders are busy fighting each other,'' he said.

